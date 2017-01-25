Washington, other states eye school bus seat belts
A bill that would require school buses to have seat belts is being considered by lawmakers in Washington, one of more than a dozen states where school seat belt measures are on the legislative agenda this year. The Senate Transportation Committee held a public hearing Tuesday for Senate Bill 5054.
