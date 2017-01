SMITH SHANE DOMINIC B/M 25 Officer LANG RPD DRIVING ON SUSPENDED/REVOKED, NO PRROF OF INSURANCE, SEAT BELT VIOLATION ADAIR AMANDA MARIE W/F 39 Officer GALYON POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV , DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, FTML, FAILTO OBEY STOP SIGN Here is the Walker County arrest report for Dec. 26-Jan. 1: HILL MICHELLE ... (more)

