Walden's Ridge Utility District Completes 2 Million Gallon Storage Tank
Walden's Ridge Utility District has announced the construction completion of a two million-gallon, pre-stressed concrete ground storage tank as part of WRUD's ongoing efforts to provide "reliable, high quality water at the lowest possible rates" for its more than 3,100 mostly residential customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|12 min
|Sassy
|23,242
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|14 hr
|fo realz
|9,755
|Things you should give up when you get married
|Tue
|She said it
|7
|G Is there a nurse in the house
|Mon
|Aye
|3
|Hastings House
|Jan 1
|Connie
|1
|Bisexual men with girlfriends (Aug '13)
|Dec 31
|Greg
|12
|Emergency Vehicles
|Dec 31
|Crank
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC