VW just fixed the biggest problem wit...

VW just fixed the biggest problem with its most important car

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Even though the first generation Tiguan has been available in the US for nearly a decade, it hasn't been able to make much headway with consumers. One of the major complaints from prospective buyers is the fact that the outgoing model is simply too small with too little cargo room for most families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 24 min Notorious 24,455
Outlaws MC Chattanooga (Jan '09) 10 hr EdiDavenport 734
News Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement 21 hr ANG 1
Belp with pain Sun Struggling tile man 1
Emergency Vehicles Sun ANG 3
park ridge valley good or bad Jan 7 Duh 2
Being single Jan 7 No thanks 1
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,695 • Total comments across all topics: 277,760,880

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC