UTC Wrestling Match Postponed
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's home wrestling match on Sunday, Jan. 8, against Campbell has been postponed to Saturday, Jan. 28. Weather conditions between Chattanooga and Buies Creek, N.C., have made travel potentially hazardous for the Camels.
