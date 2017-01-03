UTC Wrestling Match Postponed

UTC Wrestling Match Postponed

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's home wrestling match on Sunday, Jan. 8, against Campbell has been postponed to Saturday, Jan. 28. Weather conditions between Chattanooga and Buies Creek, N.C., have made travel potentially hazardous for the Camels.

