Trump travel ban: The nations where terror attackers on US soil have come from
Donald Trump has said his internationally condemned travel ban is designed to reduce the risk of terror attacks in the US. The US president's executive order - entitled "Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States" - places 90-day bans on arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITV.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Notorious
|27,880
|teen challenge
|13 hr
|guest
|1
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|15 hr
|Hay Guys
|9,759
|How Corrupt is Gov. Bill Haslam's Administration? (Sep '13)
|20 hr
|truth
|7
|Emergency Vehicles
|21 hr
|truth
|4
|Swingers club (Apr '14)
|Sat
|Loneranger
|16
|adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12)
|Fri
|Counteru
|7
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC