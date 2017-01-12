Trafficking, prostitution sometimes o...

Trafficking, prostitution sometimes operated by families

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Human trafficking and prostitution can be more than a crime committed by an individual, it can sometimes be a situation that is family-oriented. BRADLEYa SCOUNTYa SSHERIFF Eric Watson, center, pledges BCSO assistance in pinpointing human trafficking in the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 9 min Pete 25,108
Deadly Cosmetic Surgery- in Kennesaw, Ga. (Sep '13) 19 hr Justice for all 162
News Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement 21 hr Work for it 6
Does anyone know Maci Bookout? (Jan '10) 23 hr Brandy 86
G Is there a nurse in the house Wed Bob 5
Outlaws MC Chattanooga (Jan '09) Jan 9 EdiDavenport 734
Belp with pain Jan 8 Struggling tile man 1
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,286 • Total comments across all topics: 277,876,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC