The Tax Assessor's Sneak Attack On Dual Taxpayers
State law requires a reappraisal of properties every four years. The Tax Assessor's Office has always been responsible for that task.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|4 min
|BOiaF
|25,343
|Why is the state of Tennessee full of hillbilli...
|1 hr
|Tennesseansshalldie
|1
|adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12)
|7 hr
|Cowboydgh
|6
|Deadly Cosmetic Surgery- in Kennesaw, Ga. (Sep '13)
|Thu
|Justice for all
|162
|Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement
|Thu
|Work for it
|6
|Does anyone know Maci Bookout? (Jan '10)
|Jan 12
|Brandy
|86
|G Is there a nurse in the house
|Jan 11
|Bob
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC