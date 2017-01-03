The Stir And The Future Babes Play At...

The Stir And The Future Babes Play At Ziggy's Jan. 26

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The Stir, a rock band from Atlanta playing all original music is on tour in late January with another Atlanta band, The Future Babes, to support their new singles "Nightshift" and "Legitimate" from their coming EP "Hear Freedom Ring".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 3 min Julia 23,861
park ridge valley good or bad 19 hr stuck here 1
Poll How do you feel about living in Chattanooga? (Aug '10) 20 hr stuck here 37
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) Jan 3 fo realz 9,755
Things you should give up when you get married Jan 3 She said it 7
G Is there a nurse in the house Jan 2 Aye 3
Hastings House Jan 1 Connie 1
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Gunman
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,224 • Total comments across all topics: 277,662,698

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC