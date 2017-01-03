The Stir And The Future Babes Play At Ziggy's Jan. 26
The Stir, a rock band from Atlanta playing all original music is on tour in late January with another Atlanta band, The Future Babes, to support their new singles "Nightshift" and "Legitimate" from their coming EP "Hear Freedom Ring".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|3 min
|Julia
|23,861
|park ridge valley good or bad
|19 hr
|stuck here
|1
|How do you feel about living in Chattanooga? (Aug '10)
|20 hr
|stuck here
|37
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Jan 3
|fo realz
|9,755
|Things you should give up when you get married
|Jan 3
|She said it
|7
|G Is there a nurse in the house
|Jan 2
|Aye
|3
|Hastings House
|Jan 1
|Connie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC