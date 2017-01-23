The Photographic Society of Chattanooga Holds Spring Season Opening And Reception Feb. 3
The Photographic Society of Chattanooga will hold a reception at the Gallery at Blackwell Automotive, 71 Eastgate Loop in Chattanooga, on February 3, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. to present the spring season show.
