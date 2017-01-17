The Chattanoogan Selects MandM Productions as In-House AV Provider

The Chattanoogan hotel, an upscale hotel with state-of-the-art meeting facilities in Chattanooga, Tenn., announced today that it has selected award-winning M&M Productions USA as the exclusive audiovisual partner for events held at the facility. "This new partnership with M&M Productions USA will allow us to offer greater event production options and the latest in audiovisual technology to our meeting and event planners," said Tom Cupo, regional managing director of The Chattanoogan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Exhibitor Online.