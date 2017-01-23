The Bar Exam - The Definitive Showcas...

The Bar Exam - The Definitive Showcase And Competition Is Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Executive producer Mike Sick is bringing The Bar Exam, Atlanta's "premiere open-mic showcase and competition" four years running to Chattanooga on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 8 min Pete 27,592
New Hamilton County County Mugshots (May '14) 4 hr Doug 3
News Deannexation Group Gets Dollar Figures on Leavi... Mon dean 1
Women who depend on men for money Mon ThomasA 10
Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13) Jan 22 Dazy 8
judge neil thomas III (Sep '15) Jan 20 Countrygurl1970 10
Kenny santos that works at Amazon cha1 night sh... Jan 20 Caught you 1
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,665 • Total comments across all topics: 278,246,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC