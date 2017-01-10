Tennessee lawmakers weigh in on school bus seat belts, gas tax increase on 1st day of session
After several children were killed and others seriously injured in a school bus crash in Chattanooga, there's been a new effort to put seat belts on school buses. Some Tennessee lawmakers are hoping to move a bill forward as the General Assembly gets back to work.
