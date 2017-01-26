Tennessee Board Of Regents Launches S...

Tennessee Board Of Regents Launches Search For Next President Of Chattanooga State Community College

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The Tennessee Board of Regents on Friday, approved criteria for the next president of Chattanooga State Community College and announced a 19-member Search Advisory Committee to review candidates and recommend finalists for the office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 45 min SassyPeeBoots 27,781
Swingers club (Apr '14) 3 hr Loneranger 16
adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12) 12 hr Counteru 7
News Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement Thu Being helpful 8
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) Thu Ha ha ha 9,758
Hamilton County Mugshots (Nov '12) Wed Zack 4
New Hamilton County County Mugshots (May '14) Jan 25 Doug 3
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,822 • Total comments across all topics: 278,334,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC