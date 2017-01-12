Southern Adventist University Partners With The Salvation Army For...
Southern Adventist University is hosting a "Street Store" in partnership with The Salvation Army at 10:30 a.m. on Monday on the sidewalk in front of the Salvation Army, 800 McCallie Ave. If it rains, the store will move inside The Salvation Army.
