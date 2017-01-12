Sheena Cox, FNP, Joins CHI Memorial Medical Group
CHI Memorial Medical Group welcomed Sheena Cox, FNP. Ms. Cox received a bachelor's in nursing from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and her master's in nursing from Middle Tennessee State University.
