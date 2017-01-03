Salvation Army Opens Shelter Saturday...

Salvation Army Opens Shelter Saturday And Sunday Due To Cold Temperatures

19 hrs ago

With colder weather hitting the Tennessee Valley, The Salvation Army has been asked to open its shelter to protect the homeless from life-threatening conditions.

Chattanooga, TN

