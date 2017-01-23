Rutherford County School system
Rutherford County Schools Communications and Community Relations Coordinator James Evans and Communications Specialist Keith Cartwright talk about the county system. Rutherford County Schools needs 400 new teachers to meet the needs of a growing community.
