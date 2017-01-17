Roy Exum: Jumoke's Thuggery Ends

Roy Exum: Jumoke's Thuggery Ends

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Jumoke Johnson, the most notorious criminal in Chattanooga's recent history, was killed by a rain of bullets in the 2100 block of East 12th Street at little after 8 o'clock Friday night and for the many of us who have kept up with the 23-year-old, you wonder how he ever lasted this long.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 1 min Tuffet 26,993
Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13) 9 hr Dazy 8
Women who depend on men for money 13 hr peter 7
judge neil thomas III (Sep '15) Fri Countrygurl1970 10
Kenny santos that works at Amazon cha1 night sh... Fri Caught you 1
Why is the state of Tennessee full of hillbilli... Fri ThomasA 3
Amazon cha1 married woman having affair Thu Looking 1
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hamilton County was issued at January 21 at 11:00PM CST

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,316 • Total comments across all topics: 278,143,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC