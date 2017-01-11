Regulators: gasoline pipe leak didna t reach Tennessee River
Tennessee environmental officials say the gasoline that leaked from a pipeline in Chattanooga has not reached the nearby Tennessee River. On Tuesday, Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation spokesman Eric Ward also said that the gasoline supply in Nashville, which the Colonial Pipeline feeds, is near capacity.
