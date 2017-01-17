PHOTOS: Dierks Bentley At Bridgetone Arena
Dierks Bentley sold out Bridgestone Arena Friday night. Opening the show were Jon Pardi and Cole Swindell, kicking off the 2017 world tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women who depend on men for money
|3 min
|ThomasA
|10
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|5 min
|Bayless
|27,088
|Cosmetic Surgery Quack-Dr. Hector Cabral & Moth... (Sep '13)
|Sun
|Dazy
|8
|judge neil thomas III (Sep '15)
|Jan 20
|Countrygurl1970
|10
|Kenny santos that works at Amazon cha1 night sh...
|Jan 20
|Caught you
|1
|Why is the state of Tennessee full of hillbilli...
|Jan 20
|ThomasA
|3
|Amazon cha1 married woman having affair
|Jan 19
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC