Perdue Announces Senate Armed Services Subcommittee Assignments
Senator David Perdue on Tuesday announced his subcommittee assignments for the 115th Congress on the Senate Armed Services Committee: Readiness and Personnel, Emerging Threats and Capabilities, and the newly-created Cybersecurity Subcommittee.
