NTSB continues to investigate Chattanooga school bus crash

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report about November's deadly school bus crash in Chattanooga as they continue to investigate. The report released Tuesday says the bus was going southbound on Talley Road on Monday, November 21, around 3:20 p.m. when it left the roadway, hit a utility pole, overturned and collided with a tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.