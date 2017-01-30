New maps show Southeast streams teemi...

New maps show Southeast streams teeming with life

51 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A Tennessee organization has helped create a set of detailed maps that could help freshwater biologists determine where they should prioritize their ongoing efforts to protect the Southeast's diverse watersheds. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that biologists from the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute in Chattanooga and the University of Georgia's River Basin Center recently published a report that shows conservationists where the region's aquatic biodiversity is strongest and where it is most endangered.

