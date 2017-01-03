Mountain Cove Bluegrass band will be ...

Mountain Cove Bluegrass band will be the guest on Friday at Cowboy Jubilee

23 hrs ago

"Mountain Cove has been voted Chattanooga's best bluegrass band too many times to count," said Steve Poteet, producer of the free weekly musical show. "And they've won the prestigious Smithville Fiddlers' Jamboree's National Competition two years in a row."

