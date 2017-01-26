More Than 75 Vendors Set To Participate In Chattanooga State's Career Fair
Chattanooga State Community College's Career Services and Counseling Center will hold its annual Career Fair on Thursday, March 23, in the gymnasium between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Chattanooga State will welcome more than 75 vendors, which will be on hand to discuss employment opportunities with their company.
