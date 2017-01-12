MLK Day Of Service To Galvanize Volunteer Efforts In East Chattanooga
In honor of Dr. King's birthday, volunteers will gather Monday from 8:30-12:30 on historic Glass Street at the East Chattanooga Recreation Center and fan out into the neighborhoods of East Chattanooga, the focal zone for this year's list of service projects.
