Man Who Was Shot In The Chin Says He Was Able To Return Fire
A man who was shot in the face during a hail of bullets near Sandy's Mini Market on Glass Street in East Chattanooga on Oct. 13 testified on Monday that he was able to get off several shots after being hit. Thomas Williams was wearing a mask over the lower portion of his face as he testified in General Sessions Court.
