Man Who Shot Dead Robber 11 Times, Won't Face Charges
The Times Free Press in Chattanooga, Tennessee reports 1-06-2017 a 30-year-old Chattanooga man who shot and killed a 19-year-old man in March will not face criminal charges in the slaying, according to police. Investigators decided the shooter acted within the law when he shot a would-be robber 11 times at a Hixson, Tennessee apartment complex in March of 2016.
