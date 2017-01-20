Lottery Celebrates 13 Years, More Than $4 Billion For Education
The Tennessee Education Lottery marks its 13th anniversary Friday with the announcement that it has surpassed the $4 billion mark for dollars raised for education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|2 min
|SassyPeeBoots
|26,788
|Women who depend on men for money
|23 min
|Kim
|6
|judge neil thomas III (Sep '15)
|15 hr
|Countrygurl1970
|10
|Kenny santos that works at Amazon cha1 night sh...
|20 hr
|Caught you
|1
|Why is the state of Tennessee full of hillbilli...
|22 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Amazon cha1 married woman having affair
|Thu
|Looking
|1
|i hate black men but i love their thick big boo...
|Thu
|old racist black man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC