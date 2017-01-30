Knoxville non-profit promises to fight for refugees

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday, temporarily banning admission of all refugees, as well as nations from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Bridge Refugee Services, Inc, a Knoxville nonprofit, said the executive order will affect more than 400 refugees who they helped resettle in Knoxville and Chattanooga during the past year and hundreds more who are already settled in East Tennessee.

