Kartsonis Lifts APSU Men's Tennis to ...

Kartsonis Lifts APSU Men's Tennis to 4-3 win over Chattanooga

6 hrs ago

With the match knotted at three, Alex Kartsonis rallied after dropping the first set to take his No. 5 singles match 5-7, 6-2, 7-5, and give the Austin Peay State University men's tennis team its first win in 2017, a 4-3 win over Chattanooga Saturday night.

