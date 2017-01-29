Kartsonis Lifts APSU Men's Tennis to 4-3 win over Chattanooga
With the match knotted at three, Alex Kartsonis rallied after dropping the first set to take his No. 5 singles match 5-7, 6-2, 7-5, and give the Austin Peay State University men's tennis team its first win in 2017, a 4-3 win over Chattanooga Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|3 min
|Pete
|27,853
|How Corrupt is Gov. Bill Haslam's Administration? (Sep '13)
|1 hr
|truth
|7
|Emergency Vehicles
|2 hr
|truth
|4
|Swingers club (Apr '14)
|Sat
|Loneranger
|16
|adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12)
|Fri
|Counteru
|7
|Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement
|Jan 26
|Being helpful
|8
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Jan 26
|Ha ha ha
|9,758
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC