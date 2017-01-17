Juvenile Arrested For Shooting At Hamilton Place On Nov. 29 Pleads Guilty
The juvenile arrested and charged in the Nov. 29th shooting at Hamilton Place pled guilty to all charges in juvenile court on A 22-year-old woman is charged in connection with robberies in Chattanooga and East Ridge. Ebony Faye Cousin, of 1217 Shomar St., is charged with aggravated robbery, attempted robbery, theft of property, driving on a revoked license, striking a highway fixture, reckless driving, speeding and not having insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|5 min
|Agg2
|26,651
|Kenny santos that works at Amazon cha1 night sh...
|2 hr
|Caught you
|1
|Why is the state of Tennessee full of hillbilli...
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Amazon cha1 married woman having affair
|12 hr
|Looking
|1
|i hate black men but i love their thick big boo...
|22 hr
|old racist black man
|4
|What is a racist (May '16)
|Jan 16
|johnh
|16
|How do you feel about living in Chattanooga? (Aug '10)
|Jan 16
|johnh
|41
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC