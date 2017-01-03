Home In East Chattanooga Damaged By Fire Saturday Afternoon
The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday on Taylor Street in East Chattanooga this afternoon around 3 p.m. Firefighters arrived on scene at 3:08 p.m. to a single story house house with flames and smoke showing on three sides of the structure.
