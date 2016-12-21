HCDE To Hold 1st Annual Language Acquisition Conference With Renowned Keynote Speaker

Hamilton County department of education will host its first annual Language Acquisition Conference on Wednesday at Collegedale Community Church, 9305 Four Corners Place in Collegedale from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. This is part of a new initiative the Hamilton county school system is launching to provide all teachers with the most up-to-date training and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.