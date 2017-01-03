Gas Prices Rise 2.2 Cents In Chattanooga

Average retail gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.09 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 gas outlets in Chattanooga.

