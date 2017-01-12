Gas Prices Drop 2.5 Cents In Chattanooga

Gas Prices Drop 2.5 Cents In Chattanooga

Average retail gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.07 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 gas outlets in Chattanooga.

