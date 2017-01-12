Fifth Graders Take Top 3 Places In Bright School Spelling Bee
Talia Joels, center, won the bee, while Noor Ali, right, was second place, and Sebastian Hilles Moya, left, was third place Fifth grader Talia Joels correctly spelled "mystic," "avian" and "feckless" in the final three rounds of the Bright School spelling bee today and was declared the winner after correctly spelling the championship word ... (more)
