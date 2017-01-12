Epilepsy Foundation Provides Coloring Books To Local Schools
Through collaborations with Calvin Donaldson Environmental Science Academy and Wallace A. Smith Elementary, the Epilepsy Foundation of Southeast Tennessee has been able to distribute free coloring/story books that provide seizure first-aid training and epilepsy awareness.
