Dylan Kussman To Speak At The Backlot: A Place For Filmakers On Jan. 23
Dylan Kussman will speak at The Backlot: A Place For Filmakers on Monday, Jan. 23 at Heritage House Arts and Civic Center, 1428 Jenkins Road in Chattanooga.
