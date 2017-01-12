Dr. Sizemore From Chattanooga CARES Speaks At Chattanooga Hamilton Place Rotary Club
Dr. Jay Sizemore spoke to the Chattanooga Hamilton Place Rotary Club this week. His presentation included information on infectious diseases such as Hepatitis C and HIV and progress that is being made in treating and managing both.
