Dr. Sizemore From Chattanooga CARES S...

Dr. Sizemore From Chattanooga CARES Speaks At Chattanooga Hamilton Place Rotary Club

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Dr. Jay Sizemore spoke to the Chattanooga Hamilton Place Rotary Club this week. His presentation included information on infectious diseases such as Hepatitis C and HIV and progress that is being made in treating and managing both.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 7 min Ms Sassy 25,211
Deadly Cosmetic Surgery- in Kennesaw, Ga. (Sep '13) Thu Justice for all 162
News Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement Thu Work for it 6
Does anyone know Maci Bookout? (Jan '10) Thu Brandy 86
G Is there a nurse in the house Jan 11 Bob 5
Outlaws MC Chattanooga (Jan '09) Jan 9 EdiDavenport 734
Belp with pain Jan 8 Struggling tile man 1
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,401 • Total comments across all topics: 277,894,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC