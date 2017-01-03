Dr. McClenney Is In-Service Speaker At Cleveland State
Dr. Kay McClenney, Founding Director of the Center for Community College Student Engagement and Senior Advisor to the American Association of Community Colleges, was a speaker during the Cleveland State Community College spring in-service on Friday.
