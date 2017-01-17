Dr. Judy Tingley Named VP And CEO Of Erlanger Heart And Lung Institute
Officials with the Erlanger Health System announced the appointment of internationally recognized cardiovascular healthcare administrator, Judy E. Tingley, DNP, MPH, RN, AACC, as vice president and CEO of Erlanger's new Heart and Lung Institute.
