Debbie Adams Appointed Interim President Of Chattanooga State Community College Effective Feb. 1

14 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Debbie Adams, a 30-year career staffer and administrator at Chattanooga State Community College, will serve as interim president of the college when President Flora Tydings leaves Feb. 1 to assume her role as chancellor of the Tennessee Board of Regents.

