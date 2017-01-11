Davis Charged With Stealing Large Con...

Davis Charged With Stealing Large Contemporary Painting

Police have charged Lendell Otis Davis, 31, of 2000 E. 23rd St., with stealing a large contemporary painting from a residence on Tremont Street in North Chattanooga. The resident called police in late November to report the break-in.

