CSO Chamber Series Continues Jan. 15
The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera continues the Sunday afternoon Chamber Series with music from Prokofiev, Mendelssohn, and CSO Principal Double Bass Taylor Brown performing Bottesini's Double Bass Concerto No.
