Crockett Says Now Is Time For Atlanta-Chattanooga High Speed Rail

23 hrs ago

Mayoral Candidate David Crockett announced on Thursday during a press conference at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport his plans to complete the high speed rail project from Atlanta-Chattanooga as one of the key plans for economic development under a Crockett Administration.

