Creative Discovery Museum Holds Chinese New Year Celebration

The Creative Discovery Museum invites the public to join them and celebrate the year of the Rooster during their annual Chinese New Year celebration on Saturday, Feb. 4 from noon-4 p.m. 4 p.m.: Chinese song Museum guests will also spend the afternoon celebrating with additional festive activities including constructing masks and puppets, learning ... (more)

