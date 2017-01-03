Creative Discovery Museum Holds Chinese New Year Celebration
The Creative Discovery Museum invites the public to join them and celebrate the year of the Rooster during their annual Chinese New Year celebration on Saturday, Feb. 4 from noon-4 p.m. 4 p.m.: Chinese song Museum guests will also spend the afternoon celebrating with additional festive activities including constructing masks and puppets, learning ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|11 min
|Sassy
|23,239
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|10 hr
|fo realz
|9,755
|Things you should give up when you get married
|21 hr
|She said it
|7
|G Is there a nurse in the house
|Mon
|Aye
|3
|Hastings House
|Jan 1
|Connie
|1
|Bisexual men with girlfriends (Aug '13)
|Dec 31
|Greg
|12
|Emergency Vehicles
|Dec 31
|Crank
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC