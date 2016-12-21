Cook Beats Marlar In Hangover 2016 Di...

Cook Beats Marlar In Hangover 2016 Dirt Finale At 411 Motor Speedway

In the last race of 2016 Brasstown, North Carolina's Ray Cook overpowered pole sitter/defending race champion Donald McIntosh for the $4,000 payday at 411 Motor Speedway outside Gatlinburg Saturday afternoon.

