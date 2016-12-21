City Police Officer Brock Charged Wit...

City Police Officer Brock Charged With Domestic Assault By Signal Mountain Police

Chattanooga Police Officer Charles Andrew Brock has turned himself into the Hamilton County Jail on a warrant issued by the Signal Mountain Police Department for an incident which occurred on Christmas Day.

