City Police Officer Brock Charged With Domestic Assault By Signal Mountain Police
Chattanooga Police Officer Charles Andrew Brock has turned himself into the Hamilton County Jail on a warrant issued by the Signal Mountain Police Department for an incident which occurred on Christmas Day.
